Cyber Ninjas CEO Refuses To Comply With Order To Turn Over Records From Arizona Audit

Logan, a QAnon conspiracy acolyte, had predicted months before the audit began that “hundreds of thousands of votes” would inevitably be found for Donald Trump.

The audit quickly became steeped in controversy as a series of bumbles and alarming actions came to light. Ballot examiners were equipped with blue pens, which are not allowed in recounts because they can be used to alter ballots, and “auditors” sought traces of bamboo on ballots, which they purported would be proof of Chinese interference in the election. In addition, truckloads of voter data were spirited 1,300 away to a cabin in Montana for “special” examination.

The company ended up confirming Biden’s win in Maricopa County about seven months after the audit began and, in fact, added to his margin.

Cyber Ninjas also raised questions challenging the election’s integrity, but county election officials released a scathing report of the findings earlier this month, concluding that nearly 80 claims made by Cyber Ninjas were misleading or false.

Arizona is also one of five states where a fake slate of GOP electors filed fake certificates to claim that Trump had won the state votes. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed several of the counterfeit electors.