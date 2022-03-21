Douglas Mills Jr. got hugs and huzzahs during his “American Idol” audition on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

The 18-year-old Houston singer’s commanding performance of Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” mesmerized the judges.

Katy Perry called it “iconic.” Lionel Richie said it was “superb” and “off the charts.”

Mills mentioned that he has been bullied and that music has been his “safe place from doubters and haters.”

But that’s backstory now. Mills is moving forward — and his first stop will be Hollywood for the next round.

Now let’s bring it in, gang.