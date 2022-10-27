Anine Bing Anine Bing Kane vest

Despite being someone who is perpetually cold, I’ve long eschewed puffer vests during winter months. If it’s frigid enough outside to require a puffy layer, why wouldn’t I just put on a coat with, you know, actual sleeves to keep my arms warm? But once I got a look at the Kane puffer vest from Anine Bing — a brand that I’m longtime superfan of — I understood the hype. And before I could decide if I was going to splurge on it, my partner surprised me with it on the morning of my birthday. So it is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you that the Anine Bing puffer vest is worth every penny of it’s $400 price tag. Now that I actually own it and am completely besotted, I’d happily have paid every penny of that myself.

Advertisement

Anine Bing The Kane vest is as warm as it is cool.

The first thing that caught my eye about this puffer was the silhouette — it has that iconic Anine Bing edge that elevates something that could, frankly, be potentially dorky or basic, to feel upscale and modern. Now that I’ve been galavanting around in it for a month, I can attest to the gorgeous cut and fit. It’s incredibly versatile and it looks just as good over a blouse and skirt as it does over jeans and a turtleneck. It is wildly soft and smooth — you can really tell how the high-end fabric make a difference in the overall quality, look and feel of the vest.

Best of all, it’s deliciously warm. It doesn’t even matter that my arms are footloose and fancy free; this cloud-like puffer is somehow magically toasty while still being incredibly lightweight. It’s water-resistant and features a subtle sheen, the perfect amount of down puff, a hidden zipper and snap buttons, two side pockets and an interior chest pocket. The boxy, oversized silhouette is on trend while still feeling sophisticated, and the funnel neck keeps me warm while also doing the hard work of making me look extremely cool.

I keep trying to mix it up and wear a wool coat when I go out, but I just can’t resist throwing the Kane puffer vest over pretty much everything I own. It also helps that I get loads of compliments whenever I wear it, from friends and strangers alike.

Advertisement

Keep reading to pick up this stunning vest for yourself and give yourself the treat of the season. Since I know that price point may be inaccessible, I’ve included eight other similar puffers that seem to be inspired by the Anine Bing vibe, so that you can pick one up while you save your pennies for the real deal.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.