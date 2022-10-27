Despite being someone who is perpetually cold, I’ve long eschewed puffer vests during winter months. If it’s frigid enough outside to require a puffy layer, why wouldn’t I just put on a coat with, you know, actual sleeves to keep my arms warm? But once I got a look at the Kane puffer vest from Anine Bing — a brand that I’m longtime superfan of — I understood the hype. And before I could decide if I was going to splurge on it, my partner surprised me with it on the morning of my birthday. So it is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you that the Anine Bing puffer vest is worth every penny of it’s $400 price tag. Now that I actually own it and am completely besotted, I’d happily have paid every penny of that myself.
The first thing that caught my eye about this puffer was the silhouette — it has that iconic Anine Bing edge that elevates something that could, frankly, be potentially dorky or basic, to feel upscale and modern. Now that I’ve been galavanting around in it for a month, I can attest to the gorgeous cut and fit. It’s incredibly versatile and it looks just as good over a blouse and skirt as it does over jeans and a turtleneck. It is wildly soft and smooth — you can really tell how the high-end fabric make a difference in the overall quality, look and feel of the vest.
Best of all, it’s deliciously warm. It doesn’t even matter that my arms are footloose and fancy free; this cloud-like puffer is somehow magically toasty while still being incredibly lightweight. It’s water-resistant and features a subtle sheen, the perfect amount of down puff, a hidden zipper and snap buttons, two side pockets and an interior chest pocket. The boxy, oversized silhouette is on trend while still feeling sophisticated, and the funnel neck keeps me warm while also doing the hard work of making me look extremely cool.
I keep trying to mix it up and wear a wool coat when I go out, but I just can’t resist throwing the Kane puffer vest over pretty much everything I own. It also helps that I get loads of compliments whenever I wear it, from friends and strangers alike.
Advertisement
Keep reading to pick up this stunning vest for yourself and give yourself the treat of the season. Since I know that price point may be inaccessible, I’ve included eight other similar puffers that seem to be inspired by the Anine Bing vibe, so that you can pick one up while you save your pennies for the real deal.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Anine Bing
Anine Bing Kane vest
What more can be said about this must-have beauty? You'll understand the hype the moment you slip it on. This black puffer vest is available in sizes XXS to XL.
If you want a vest that packs down small, this is it. Quince's lightweight down puffer is the perfect travel companion. Filled with responsibly sourced down, it has stretchy armholes and hemlines to help lock in warmth. It has a standup collar and multiple pockets. Get it in one of three neutral colors in sizes XS to XL.
Stay moody with black or enjoy a whole range of punchy colors with this Urban Outfitters puffer. It has a very similar vibe to the Anine Bing, with a boxy shape and oversized collar that can be folded down. It's available in eight different colors in sizes XXS to XXXL.
If you want a bit more coverage, then this Cotton On vest is the one for you. Made with recycled polyamide fabric, it goes down below the booty, has water-repellent fabric and features cozy fleece-lined pockets. Get it in one of five different colors in sizes XS/S or M/L.
Layer up with this recycled polyester vest from Athleta. It's made with water-repellant fabric that is breathable, cozy and won't weigh you down. It has a high collar, pockets and snaps. Get it in three colors in XXS to 3X.
This Free People vest has a similar satin-like finish and oversized, slouchy fit to the Anine Bing option. It's water resistant, has adjustable snaps at the hem, a reflective loop and a high neckline. It's available in 10 jewel-toned and neutral colors in sizes XS to XL.
Available in sizes XXS to XXL in two different brown-toned colors, this pufffer vest from Madewell is made of recycled nylon with PrimaLoft insulation, a down alternative made of recycled materials. The cropped hem has a cinchable drawstring to customize the fit and make it look even sportier.
Available in five colors as well as regular, tall and petite sizing, this Old Navy puffer vest is a great way to grab the look without breaking the bank. It has an oversized fit, standup collar and pockets. Get it in sizes XS to 4X.