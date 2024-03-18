These Hotel-Like Pillows Are Somehow Under $25 Each

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Unless you’re an independently wealthy travel influencer, you likely don’t spend every night sleeping at a luxury resort. Yet, if you’ve been looking to upgrade your home bedroom, we found a set of pillows that reviewers say they went looking for online after sleeping on them at hotels around the world — and they turned out to be as comfortable as the ones they encountered on their travels. And best of all? They cost around 20 bucks each.
Whether you’re refreshing your own room or want to spruce up your kids’ rooms, guest room or rental properties, this set of four pillows from Downlite will transport you to a five-star vacation every night. In fact, the company website says that they supply bedding and pillows to hotels around the world. This set of four soft/medium-density pillows are made with hypoallergenic polyester stuffing and are covered in crisp and breathable 230-thread-count cambric cotton that give you that hotel-like feel, night after night.
This set of four can easily be washed and dried in your home machine and can work as sham stuffers to make your bedroom look a little more HGTV. You can get them in jumbo size, which measures 20 inches by 28 inches, and king size, at 20 inches by 36 inches.
Grab a set today and spend every night feeling like you’re snuggling up on a fancy getaway.
Still debating? Read some of these promising reviews:
“Believe the hype! I purchased these pillows based on the reviews and I was not disappointed! I just closed on my new home and I wanted pillows that reminded me of the pillows you always have when staying in a nice hotel and these definitely did the trick. My mom slept on them too and asked for the website the very next morning. Thank you so much! I love these pillows!” — Lateisha B.
“Ten years ago we stayed at Disney Aulani and this is the pillow they use. Since then I’ve been ordering them. Best pillow ever!” — Amazon customer
“Went to a bed and breakfast in Vermont this past fall. They had these pillows, loved them so much. I took them out of pillow case to check out who made them and found them on amazon and I happy got them.” — fatima falconetti
“They’re soft and fluffy and very much remind me of IHG’s pillows.” — Babby
“I first slept on these at the pear tree inn by dury inn I loved them so I looked up the bedding provider. This was it I ordered some for my mom and she’s in love. Great purchase they are soft and sharable lay great flat and balled up but doest actually go flat. They’re Not hot and don’t smell of chemicals like some do” — Sarah H.
“I spent 2 nights at the Sheraton Grand in Nashville recently and when I got home I could no longer sleep on my pillows. My mom and I loved the hotel pillows so much we took all the cases off to try and figure out where we could get them. I immediately bought these when I got home and they are the BEST pillows. I’ve been looking for something to replace my old Ralph Lauren pillows for quite some time.” — Jesse
“I know that I am not unique in the search for just the right pillow. If you Google “pillow reviews” you will find YouTube videos, blogs, websites… I know I’m also not unique in that I have trouble sleeping and trouble getting comfortable at night. I have rotated through many brands of pillows, and sometimes I feel like I found one That’s pretty good, but my restless head is always in search of a better pillow.
Enter a memorial day weekend stay in Anaheim, California to visit Disneyland. We stayed at the Westin hotel, just blocks from downtown Disney. And I was privileged to sleep on the most comfortable pillows I had ever experienced. They were soft and moldable, and yet held some support. They were not too firm, not too warm. The pillows I must say were “pillowy”, like sleeping on clouds. I had to look at the tags on the pillows they used for the brand-name because I knew I had to have these for myself at home. They are absolutely perfect. They are also light and not too heavy.” — Jennifer