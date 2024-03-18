These Hotel-Like Pillows Are Somehow Under $25 Each

“Believe the hype! I purchased these pillows based on the reviews and I was not disappointed! I just closed on my new home and I wanted pillows that reminded me of the pillows you always have when staying in a nice hotel and these definitely did the trick. My mom slept on them too and asked for the website the very next morning. Thank you so much! I love these pillows!” — Lateisha B.

“Ten years ago we stayed at Disney Aulani and this is the pillow they use. Since then I’ve been ordering them. Best pillow ever!” — Amazon customer

“Went to a bed and breakfast in Vermont this past fall. They had these pillows, loved them so much. I took them out of pillow case to check out who made them and found them on amazon and I happy got them.” — fatima falconetti

“They’re soft and fluffy and very much remind me of IHG’s pillows.” — Babby

“I first slept on these at the pear tree inn by dury inn I loved them so I looked up the bedding provider. This was it I ordered some for my mom and she’s in love. Great purchase they are soft and sharable lay great flat and balled up but doest actually go flat. They’re Not hot and don’t smell of chemicals like some do” — Sarah H.

“I spent 2 nights at the Sheraton Grand in Nashville recently and when I got home I could no longer sleep on my pillows. My mom and I loved the hotel pillows so much we took all the cases off to try and figure out where we could get them. I immediately bought these when I got home and they are the BEST pillows. I’ve been looking for something to replace my old Ralph Lauren pillows for quite some time.” — Jesse

“I know that I am not unique in the search for just the right pillow. If you Google “pillow reviews” you will find YouTube videos, blogs, websites… I know I’m also not unique in that I have trouble sleeping and trouble getting comfortable at night. I have rotated through many brands of pillows, and sometimes I feel like I found one That’s pretty good, but my restless head is always in search of a better pillow.

Enter a memorial day weekend stay in Anaheim, California to visit Disneyland. We stayed at the Westin hotel, just blocks from downtown Disney. And I was privileged to sleep on the most comfortable pillows I had ever experienced. They were soft and moldable, and yet held some support. They were not too firm, not too warm. The pillows I must say were “pillowy”, like sleeping on clouds. I had to look at the tags on the pillows they used for the brand-name because I knew I had to have these for myself at home. They are absolutely perfect. They are also light and not too heavy.” — Jennifer