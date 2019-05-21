'Downton Abbey' Movie Trailer Brings Royal Drama To Crawley's Doorstep

Keep that stiff upper lip, because the the first official “Downton Abbey” film trailer is here and Dame Maggie Smith will not tolerate any sign of weakness.

Apart from an ever-so-soothing introduction from Laura Linney, all your favorite faces have returned to the fictional British country estate for a new chapter after the long-running and Emmy-decorated PBS series ended its run in 2015.

The movie picks up in the decidedly modern moment of 1927, and the Crawley family and company have seemingly returned to their former glory in this first look ― so much so that even King George V and Queen Mary are stopping by for a stay.

Their arrival, of course, has everyone, including returning cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, and Smith, on their best (and worst) behavior as the aristocrats clash with the royals quite fabulously.

We even see newcomer Imelda Staunton go to-toe-toe with Smith’s Lady Violet Crawley, who has seemingly gotten only more hilariously petty in the intervening years.

“I never argue, I explain,” Smith’s character brutally retorts in the trailer.

The film is directed by Michael Engler, who helmed four episodes of the series, including the Christmas-themed series finale, and written by creator Julian Fellowes.

Alongside the trailer, a new poster for the film was released featuring the Crawleys and their squad of servants posing for one big family portrait.

“Downton Abbey” hits theaters Sept. 20.