HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

SkinCare RX x HuffPost

There’s something to be said for finding an amazing deal on your own, but sometimes it’s nice to have some professional help snooping them out. That’s where we come in, and right now the deal we believe to be truly worth your time and money is at a little-known skin care and beauty retailer called SkinCareRX.

Right now, the retailer is offering a flash sale on luxury skin care for 30% off your order with the code FLASH at checkout. Through 3 a.m. Eastern time on July 6, you can get 30% off top-tier beauty brands like Paula’s Choice, Derma E and cult-favorite Dr. Dennis Gross.

We found rarely-on-sale Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta peel pads, an all-in-one facial cleanser and toner, and Dr. Dennis Gross’s clinical dark spot corrector all for 30% off. Whether you’re a tried-and-true user of Dennis Gross products or have been dying to discover what all the hype is about, now’s the time to splash out for a new product on the cheap. Better still, you’ll get to choose your own free gift at checkout when you spent $120 on SkinCareRX.

Below, we’ve pulled together 11 of the best Dr. Dennis Gross Skin Care deals to snag from this flash sale. But don’t dillydally, because this sale only lasts through 3 a.m. Eastern time on July 6. If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below: