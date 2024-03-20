Dr. Dre Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame And Brings The Most Iconic Entourage

Dr. Dre received his very own star Tuesday on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The founding N.W.A member and gangsta rap pioneer brought three of his own stars along, however, and was flanked at the ceremony by none other than Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent — who all co-headlined the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Dre.
The iconic producer’s early records with N.W.A and debut album “The Chronic” (1992) essentially put Compton on the world map. Later, he launched the careers of superstars like Snoop, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.
“Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes,” said Dre at the podium. “I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream?”
Dre famously originated the G-funk soundscape of West Coast hip-hop in the early 1990s. He infused his albums with social commentary about police brutality, gang violence and a lack of social safety nets, giving voice to struggles faced by communities of color in poverty.
Dre then produced Snoop’s multiplatinum debut “Doggystyle” (1993). The “Gin and Juice” rapper was not only signed to Death Row Records alongside the late 2Pac because of Dre, but prominently featured alongside Em on Dre’s second classic, “2001.”
“I wanna thank me,” Snoop joked at the podium before clarifying, “for taking the call from … Dr. Dre in ’91 … I wanna thank me for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector and, most importantly, a good friend.”
“I wanna thank me for showing up on time at the Super Bowl,” he cheekily added.
Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, went on to rap about their friendship — and dubbed the duo “deep cover blood brothers” in reference to their first collaboration. He also likened their musical chemistry to that of Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson’s.
Dre’s celebrated career isn’t spotless, however. Multiple women have accused the producer of abuse, including hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes. In 2015, Dre issued an apology to “the women I’ve hurt.”
Eminem remained silent at the ceremony and flew home before 50 Cent and Snoop joined Dre on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that evening, where Dre announced the “Lose Yourself” rapper had to work on his new album — which Dre would hear in full for the first time Wednesday.
Dre, who also announced a new joint album with Snoop, ended the ceremony in style.
“I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years,” he said at the tail-end of his speech. “Most of us have grown up together and, at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me — and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much.”