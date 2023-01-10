Dr. Dre Has Choice Words For Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Uses His Song

Dr. Dre does not want Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to use his music ― ever.

The rapper’s lawyer sent a cease and desist to the Republican lawmaker this week after she used his song, “Still D.R.E,” as the soundtrack to a self-promotional video commemorating Kevin McCarthy’s successful bid for the House speakership ― which she fervently supported.

In the nearly two-minute clip, Greene strides in slow motion from her office through the halls of Congress. The end of the video celebrates a House floor phone call between Greene and a contact saved in her phone as “DT” ― ostensibly former President Donald Trump ― and a selfie she captured with McCarthy after the 15th round of voting finally allowed him to take the gavel.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Dr. Dre’s lawyer said the musician “has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

“You are wrongfully exploiting his work through the various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda,” it said.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dr. Dre told TMZ of the incident.

The video has since been removed from Twitter “in response to a report from the copyright owner.”

Greene, a far-right conspiracy theorist and ardent Trump ally, is known for her extremist politics, including racist, sexist and homophobic rhetoric. Last year, she appeared at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by a prominent Holocaust denier and white supremacist.

