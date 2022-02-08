Legendary music artist Dr. Dre will make Super Bowl history by adding two deaf rappers to the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Legendary music artist Dr. Dre will make Super Bowl history by adding two deaf rappers to the halftime show this year.

Sean Forbes and Warren “WaWa” Snipe will become the first deaf rappers to ever perform at Sunday’s halftime show since its inception in 1967. Although there have been deaf interpreters throughout the festivities, Forbes and Warren will be the first to join the celebration, performing beside Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Forbes, who’s originally from Detroit, told the Detroit Free Press, “The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this.”

“So this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp — or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A, Dre, and Snoop on my Walkman,” Forbes said.

“My goal is to get out there, show what we can do, and have fun. And I want to open the door for other deaf performers.”

Dre said in a statement how grateful he is to perform at the halftime show “in my own backyard.”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” he said.