Dr. Dre Opens Up About 'Crazy' 2021 Health Scare: 'I Had No Control'

Dr. Dre has opened up about experiencing a brain aneurysm, saying that the health scare made him “appreciate being alive.”
The hip-hop icon, on Thursday’s episode of James Corden’s “This Life of Mine” show on SiriusXM, reflected on suffering a brain aneurysm and being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in January 2021.
At the time, he said on social media that he was “doing great” and “getting excellent care.” He returned home about two weeks later.
Dre, in his interview with Corden, described waking up and feeling “the worst pain” behind his right ear, which landed him first in urgent care and then the hospital.
“Next thing you know, I’m blacking out, I’m in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the [intensive care unit],” said Dre.
“I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing the doctors coming in and [saying,] ‘You don’t know how lucky you are,’” he recalled, later adding that he had “three strokes” while in the hospital.
The rapper and producer said that he isn’t sure if the experience led to a “significant” change in his outlook on life, calling the health scare something that “just happened to me.”
“I definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure, when you go through that situation. It’s crazy, especially when I was on my way home from the hospital because, possibly, that couldn’t have happened,” Dre said.
“So now knowing that I had no control over that, it’s just something that could happen out of the blue, you wake up and you go, ‘Shit, OK, I’m here.’”
Dre said that “nobody” could answer him when asking how he could’ve prevented the brain aneurysm.
“I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that, because I’m on my health shit, I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy,” said Dre.
“You know, high blood pressure in Black men, that’s just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea. So, you know, you have to keep your shit checked.”