Dr. Dre Boasts Daughter Got Into USC 'On Her Own' — After A $70 Million Donation

“No jail time!!!!” smirked Dre (real name Andre Young), who posed in the Instagram photo with his daughter holding her acceptance letter.

Dre and his producer Jimmy Iovine gave $70 million to USC in 2013 to create the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation, according to a university press release. The men also have a campus building named after them. The school hailed them at the time as “forward-thinking visionaries.”