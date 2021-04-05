Dr. Drew Pinsky’s take on vaccine passports earned him a failing grade from Twitter users on Monday.

It happened after the medical doctor and media personality suggested on Twitter that requiring vaccination passports for traveling internationally strips people of their freedom.

These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally. Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations? — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) April 5, 2021

Pinsky was immediately dragged by Twitter users for being clueless about a key fact: Vaccines have been required for some international travel since the 1940s.

Many countries already require proof of other vaccinations and it’s embarrassing that you don’t know that but would choose to speak on this topic https://t.co/yFS07gqsP0 — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) April 5, 2021

International travel absolutely does require vaccination certificates to enter certain countries. Yellow fever is a common example. A comprehensive list below (@WHO) of all countries’ requirements. #CovidPassport https://t.co/LUi5uKaizH https://t.co/NybKuJnwfe — Mikey Kay (@MikeyKayNYC) April 5, 2021

International travel requires vaccinations, & has for decades.

I had to get them to visit Brazil in 1999, & India in 2015.

The USA requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated: https://t.co/gHhA4VKnMX

I felt fine.

Vaccines work.

I want to be protected against preventable disease. pic.twitter.com/iGmI7Erwe6 — Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 5, 2021

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users were shocked that a nationally known medical doctor like Pinsky would be so unaware that vaccinations are often required for international travel.

Um ... Dr. Drew...? How often do you travel abroad? https://t.co/soo9V9AJcJ https://t.co/XGulzLNO1b — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 5, 2021

Um, there’s a lot of international travel that requires vaccinations. You’d think a doctor would know that. https://t.co/uRl5ZaMV5O — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) April 5, 2021

After getting massively “ratioed” for the tweet, Pinsky apparently decided that rather than admitting he was wrong, it would be better to post a cryptic quote from former President Theodore Roosevelt.

“It’s not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done then better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.” -Teddy Roosevelt #DareGreatly — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) April 5, 2021

Luckily, one Twitter user managed to translate Pinsky’s real message.

"Always look for a doctor who quotes dead presidents instead of admitting an error" ... said no one ever. https://t.co/OVukjeYBuI — Brian Lowry (@blowryontv) April 5, 2021

Putting this up in earnest after spending all day getting yelled at for a tweet that's obviously stupid is honestly incredible posting. https://t.co/qfKdvr0qxn — David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 5, 2021

So far, Pinsky hasn’t admitted that, yes, vaccination passports have been a part of international travel for decades.

However, he did finally drop bogus claims of freedom and made a simple request that Americans get one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

I’ll make this very simple, get vaccinated. — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) April 5, 2021

In December, Pinsky was diagnosed with COVID-19, months after he apologized for calling the pandemic “press induced panic,” according to Yahoo News.