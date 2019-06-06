Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Dr. John Dead At 77

1 / 28 Herman Wouk

Herman Wouk, whose taut shipboard drama “The Caine Mutiny” lifted him to the top of the best-seller lists, where he remained for most of a career that extended past his 100th year thanks to page-turners like “Marjorie Morningstar,” “Youngblood Hawke” and the World War II epics “The Winds of War” and “War and Remembrance,” died on May 18, 2019. He was 103.

ASSOCIATED PRESS