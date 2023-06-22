Dr. Luke has dropped his defamation lawsuit against pop star Kesha just weeks before they were set to go to trial, the two announced in a joint statement Thursday.

The defamation case was just the latest suit between the two over the last eight years. In 2014, Kesha first sued the producer and sought to get out of her contract, detailing a series of alleged abuses, including a 2005 incident in which she said she was drugged and raped.

Singer Kesha arrives at the premiere of the film "Beau Is Afraid" on April 10 in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha wrote in her statement Thursday, which was posted on Instagram. “As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

In his statement Thursday, Dr. Luke, whose real name Lukasz Gottwald, once again denied that he had abused her.

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he said. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

The same year that Kesha filed her lawsuit against Luke, he filed a countersuit against the pop artist and her mother, accusing them of defaming him and breaching their contract.

New York County Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich ultimately denied an injunction in 2016 that would have allowed Kesha to record new music for separate labels while both lawsuits were ongoing.

During this time, celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Lorde, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Kelly Clarkson publicly showed support for Kesha. Swift donated $250,000 to the pop star after her injunction was denied.

On June 13 of this year, New York decided that an “anti-SLAPP” law — named for so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation — could apply to Luke’s case, allowing Kesha to demand that he repay her legal bill if she beat his accusations.