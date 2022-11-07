Dr. Oz's Football Gaffe Reinforces 'Carpetbagger' Claims, Critics Say

Dr. Oz played political football over the weekend ― and fumbled.

Mehmet Oz, the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, urged voters on Saturday to contact 10 other potential supporters ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“Do it before the Steelers game,” said Oz, who was with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Latrobe. “Just find the time.”

Just one problem: There was no Steelers game on Sunday. The team had a bye week.

Oz: Tomorrow morning.. I want you to contact ten people.. do it before the Steelers game pic.twitter.com/QIrOMvjIJU — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2022

Oz has made some other poor play calls in his race against Democrat John Fetterman. Last week, the former talk show host suggested that Pennsylvania was on the Atlantic coast, prompting ridicule over his lack of familiarity with his recently adopted state. Oz, who was living in New Jersey, only began calling Pennsylvania home for his election bid.

The New York Times’ Trip Gabriel suggested that the Republican’s Steelers mistake “won’t help dispel doubts that Oz is a carpetbagger.”

Others noticed Oz’s goof and ran with it:

How out of touch with PA do you have to be? Literally everyone here talks about it when we’re on a bye. I know he’s actually in NJ outside of campaigning, but this is a whole new level of pathetic. — Spooky Sad Steelers Fan 👻 (@TaylorCarson5) November 7, 2022

The dude has no connection to Pennsylvania. He has flubbed on PA grocery stores, where PA is on the map, PA lingo and much more. #PennsylvaniaOzIsntOneOfYou — Lisa C (@CutPhD) November 7, 2022

Dr. Oz is as much a fan of the Steelers as he is a resident of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/SAaMutpyn2 — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) November 6, 2022

This clown is following the Jets or GMen. He ain’t from PA — Steven Venezie (@svenezie) November 7, 2022

Which means call ten Republicans about voting by 11-12-22. Take your time.



Always funny when someone is trying to fake familiarity and then blows it. — IronStar Quaint (@IronStarQuaint) November 6, 2022

Oz: “And how about that popular sportsball team from this state of Pennsylvania where I totally reside?” https://t.co/tmoxQ9g352 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 6, 2022

Yes please, wait until the NEXT STEELERS game! @DrOz Go back to Jersey! — MamaBear 🐻 (@mamabearmerrill) November 7, 2022

Fetterman still has time to make a new ad.

Can't wait! — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 6, 2022