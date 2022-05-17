Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz drew mockery for his final appeal to voters ahead of Tuesday’s Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary.
The Donald Trump-endorsed Oz, who is facing stiff competition from conservative commentator Kathy Barnette to represent the GOP in November, imagined lying next to voters in bed.
“So, when you go to bed at night, put your head on that soft pillow, you’ll know Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to him,” he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday.
Watch the video here:
One critic dubbed it the “creepiest political pitch ever.”
