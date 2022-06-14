Twitter Users Mock Dr. Oz After He Asks Who They Trust To Fix Pennsylvania

Any good lawyer knows not to ask a question unless you already know the answer.

It all started when the Republican posted this rhetorical question on Twitter: “Who do YOU trust to fix Pennsylvania?”

Who do YOU trust to fix Pennsylvania? #TeamOz — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) June 13, 2022

Although Oz probably expected the tweet would attract a lot of supportive responses, that wasn’t really the case.

People who LIVE here https://t.co/Gy5K0FUFmM — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) June 13, 2022

Which state did this man pay his 2021 state income tax? https://t.co/ILnw75Z5jT — Steve Marmel 💉💉💉💉 (@Marmel) June 14, 2022

A Senator who actually lives there, quack... https://t.co/85rE150FHb — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) June 13, 2022

Not you. I don't even trust you for medical advice, and somehow you're certified to be a doctor (which I think should be revoked). https://t.co/xohqguW13F — Hypersensory Space Rabbit Bonnie Smalley (@Bonniezilla) June 13, 2022

Some people named Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman.

Not the guy who lives in New Jersey.#VoteFetterman https://t.co/UprTVeEADF — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 13, 2022

Others named another TV doc who owes his career to Oprah.

One person pointed out that Oz wasn’t able to correctly spell the name of the Pennsylvania town where he allegedly lives on two separate Federal Election Commission forms.

Hard for Pennsylvanians to trust a New Jersey TV doc who misspelled the name of his alleged PA town on 2 separate FEC forms:https://t.co/qOTQG7FKDEhttps://t.co/MP0d1VPLCD



Theres no Huntington Valley, PA. Theres only Huntingdon Valley, PA.



I know this because I grew up there. https://t.co/Y5SnjvZaSi pic.twitter.com/NdEOVDUf5e — David Sirota (@davidsirota) June 14, 2022

Another reminded Oz that even though he vowed on Sunday to “fight to end illegal immigration,” a tree pruning company he was a shareholder in had to pay a fine in 2017 after a six-year investigation and audit revealed a systemic effort to hire unauthorized workers.

Not some shady dude like yourself that's for sure. https://t.co/YK8SAfAhes pic.twitter.com/ybnzcw0a2z — Jr Blue 💙 (@Onyxpsyche) June 14, 2022