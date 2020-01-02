Dr. Phil's House Is For Sale, And The Pics Look 'Like NRA Lobbyists Dropped Acid'

People are really confused and slightly concerned by the decor in Dr. Phil’s mansion.

The “Dr. Phil” talk show host, whose full name is Phillip McGraw, has listed his Beverly Hills home for sale at $5.75 million. According to the real estate listing, the 6,170 square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on a half-acre lot.

“Private villa oasis just minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Extremely rare long gated driveway leads you into stunningly manicured grounds including an outdoor kitchen, inviting backyard with pool/spa and cabana,” the property description says.

“The interior has been dramatically remodeled and updated with eclectic finishes that can be kept or transformed into your own vision.”

Look at Dr. Phil's house. (It's for sale for $5.75 million.) pic.twitter.com/aFhR1VwqPj — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 2, 2020

When images of the property made their way onto Twitter, commenters felt that “eclectic” may have been an understatement. The home has a staircase made of interwoven metallic snakes, a wall adorned with a display of high-powered rifles, edgy art and sculptures, and a bar one person described as inspired by “Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that McGraw, 69, bought the house in 2007, and it’s currently used by his son Jordan McGraw.

Dr. Phil trended on Twitter as people struggled to make sense of what they were seeing.

We already knew Dr. Phil is a messy bitch who lives for drama, but folks I was so distracted by the staircase of snakes that I didn't even process the wall of rifles https://t.co/q8PJFUJWZt — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) January 3, 2020

dr phil 100% murders people for sport https://t.co/mSmumxtkwv — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 2, 2020

why does dr phil live in some instagram hypebeast mecca https://t.co/C7Mr43qwlG — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 2, 2020

Dr. Phil’s house looks like NRA lobbyists dropped a bunch of acid then designed a Cheesecake Factory. https://t.co/2O17GfOIqy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 3, 2020

trying to fall asleep at dr. phil's house pic.twitter.com/PPFsKBOhLF — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 2, 2020

Dr. Phil’s house looks like if the Temple of Doom had a lobby bar pic.twitter.com/ZORcW8sOTI — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) January 3, 2020

Dr. Phil’s house looks like it needs a Xanax and intense psychiatric counseling #drphil https://t.co/26mfOCNJtD — Meredith likes brocco-lee (@meralee727) January 3, 2020

I see everyone talking about the guns on Dr. Phil’s wall but what about this painting pic.twitter.com/R20fBzRT6M — Kaleb Jarrell (@MrBubblezXD) January 3, 2020

*me arriving at dr Phil’s house*



Me: wow this is a pretty...impressive house.



Dr. Phil: not as impressive as the 60 second head start I’m gonna give you.



Me: wait what?



Dr. Phil: pic.twitter.com/Euizk3fqWg — Kyle Ren's Ugly Mask (@PushaStee) January 3, 2020

dr. Phil’s house fails the vibe check https://t.co/UyLzem5Azs — ♡ snitchery ♡ (@snitchery) January 3, 2020

Dr. Phil’s house lookin like Tim Burton designed a Las Vegas penthouse on bath salts https://t.co/SiVFFqr27U — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 2, 2020

Dr Phil’s house is indistinguashable from Dan Bilzerians https://t.co/zEyHauPu2t — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) January 3, 2020

Dr. Phil needs to go on the Dr. Phil show and sort some shit out. pic.twitter.com/CFETOBNl0v — Benny (@pseudobiznasty) January 3, 2020

“I want my expensive ass house to suck” -Dr Phil, a real fool — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) January 3, 2020

Dr. Phil's house looks like it was designed by Delia from Beetlejuice with a grant from the NRA. https://t.co/VouBXFufJ9 — Jacopo della Quercia (@Jacopo_della_Q) January 3, 2020

All my dr phil heads, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/38Aekbu0ko — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 3, 2020

Apparently, Dr. Phil is a comic book villain. https://t.co/hnJaNsIV7o — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) January 3, 2020