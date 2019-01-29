Doc's License Revoked After Prescribing Pot Cookies For 5-Year-Old's Tantrums

The California Medical Board decided to yank the license of a doctor who recommended marijuana cookies for a 5-year-old for his temper tantrums.

Los Angeles alternative medicine Dr. William Eidelman suggested the pot-laced sweets in 2012 after diagnosing his patient as suffering from bipolar and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder after a single 30-minute meeting with the boy and his father, according to the California Medical Board.

The board issued an order revoking the physician’s medical license early this month after determining the diagnosis was hasty and “grossly negligent” because it was made “without adequate basis, and without adequate research and study,” according to its ruling.

Eidelman, who disagrees with the findings, told CBS Los Angeles (see the video above) that he has obtained a stay against the order and that his license remains active. That could not immediately be confirmed.

The board noted in its decision that Eidelman did not witness the child have a tantrum, but based his diagnosis on what the father told him — and on the fact that at least one other family member suffered from bipolar disorder. The board also concluded that he did not have a clear understanding of ADHD or bipolar disorder.

The ruling was not quite so definitive about the idea of giving pot to a 5-year-old, however.

“It appears [that] reasonable minds can ... differ over whether or not cannabis should be given in low amounts to children who suffered from ADHD or bipolar disorder,” the ruling said. “However, before such a step was taken, a proper diagnosis should have been made.”

The father did give his son the cookies, and believed that they had a positive impact. But when the father at some point asked the school nurse if she could give his son another cookie at lunch time, school officials contacted local authorities. A full investigation was eventually launched.

It’s not the first time Eidelman has clashed with the medical board. He was placed on medical probation in 2004 when the board found that he had issued marijuana recommendations to undercover police officers without a legitimate medical reason.