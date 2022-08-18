“I tried Dr. Zenovia scar treatment and I was pleased with the results. I had skin cancer surgery on my abdomen and it worked great. The scar is much less visible and so is the redness. I would highly recommend it.” – Glambertgirl

“This has been great at helping reduce bad scarring from my adult acne. I like that you only need to apply a small amount. The ingredients are not harsh and gentle for sensitive skin. I really like that it is cruelty free. This is great for anyone who struggles with any form of acne.” – acaine73

“I have been using this on my fresh scar for coming up on 6 weeks now. I can tell a big difference in color, texture and size. While I found it hard to remember to apply it the recommended 3 times a day, I did manage to apply it at least once a day. I plan to continue to use this and start using it on some older scars now that I know it works well.” – bwburleson

“I used this on a freshly new scar I got from a big pimple. From the first time I used it, I noticed reduction starting from the outer edge of my scar. As I have continued to use it, I have noticed that the scar diminishes more in size and is less pigmented. I have also been using this on older pimple scars but have not found as immediate results. I’ll keep using it on them since the results are slower based on how old the scar is.” – Rosybelle11