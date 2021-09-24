Draft Report Of Arizona Sham Audit Confirms Biden's Win Over Trump

A draft report of a partisan audit of the 2020 presidential election results commissioned by Arizona state Senate Republicans confirms President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in Maricopa County, the Arizona Republic first reported Thursday.

The county confirmed the conclusion on Twitter but did not release the text of the three-volume report, led by contractor Cyber Ninjas. Instead, it slammed the report as being “littered with errors & faulty conclusions” about how the election was conducted.

BREAKING: The #azaudit draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

Not only did the draft report fail to show that the election was “stolen” from Trump, as he has falsely claimed for many months, but it also showed that Biden actually won by a larger margin than the official election results showed, according to The New York Times.

The draft report shows that 99 additional votes were cast for Biden and 261 fewer votes were cast for Trump in Arizona’s largest county, per the Times.

The official results are set to be presented to the Arizona state Senate on Friday afternoon. Multiple early versions of the report circulated ahead of time and were obtained by various media outlets, also including The Washington Post and Politico.

Maricopa County Board Chair Jack Sellers said in a statement that the results of the draft report demonstrate that the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do. He slammed the audit process.

“I hope those holding on to their anger for the past 10 months will see the truth and put their energy into supporting the democratic process instead of tearing it down,” he said.

On Thursday night, Trump shared a statement ahead of the draft report’s release.

“Everybody will be watching Arizona tomorrow to see what the highly respected auditors and Arizona State Senate found out regarding the so-called Election!” he said.

The 2.1 million votes in Maricopa County have been checked and rechecked and have been deemed legitimate in the state headed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

The “audit” was meant to be completed by mid-May but dragged on, with many bizarre moments along the way. Cyber Ninjas broke rules for handling ballots, workers used ultraviolet light to scan ballots for bamboo to try and “prove” a conspiracy theory about hacking by China, and truckloads of ballots were whisked away to a cabin in the woods in Montana.

Even some Republicans who initially backed the “audit” have come to regret it.

“It makes us look like idiots,” state Sen. Paul Boyer of suburban Phoenix said in May. “I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point.”