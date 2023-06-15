ShoppingBeautyMakeupdrag queens

Drag Queens Said These Makeup Products Are Worth Buying

No strangers to the power of makeup, here’s what drag performers keep in their beauty bags.
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, Anastasia Beverly Hills contour palette, the One/Size blurring powder and Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray.

Makeup is a vital extension of drag as an art form. Thoughtfully painted eyelids, illusory contouring or an exaggerated lip all help to fashion the personas that so many of us know and love. And for many drag queens, their love of cosmetics existed long before they began performing.

For drag performer and former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant DayaBetty, what began as the desire to conceal acne spots as a teen transformed into a tool for self-expression.

“As I got older and more comfortable in my queerness, that’s where my love for expression through makeup really began, as did my drag journey,” DayaBetty said. “I could make myself appear, feel and look however I felt on the inside. It became a special power, and one that I figured out by myself. ”

Others, like two-time former “Drag Race” contestant Adore Delano, drew influence from deep familial connections that centered around makeup.

“I can remember sitting in the bedrooms of my cousins watching them get ready,” Adore Delano said, describing the transformation as she observed them apply mascara and cat-like eyeliner.

Whether or not makeup plays as large of a role in your life as it does a drag performer’s, it’s safe to say that anyone can learn a thing or two from them when it comes to products that are worthy of our coin.

DayaBetty, Adore Delano and several other fabulous queens opened up their makeup kits to us to reveal some of their favorite products and why they love them. Keep reading to see the glittering array of universally adored makeup primers, life-saving setting powders, eyeshadows and more.

1
Ulta
A weightless liquid concealer
The makeup offerings from Black-owned beauty brand Juvia's Place "never miss," according to "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 14 contestant DeJa Skye. She specifically mentioned the I Am Magic concealer, which is full-coverage but weightless on the skin and doesn't settle into fine lines or creases. This waterproof and sweat-proof formula comes in 24 shades.
$14 at Ulta
2
Sephora
A creamy and universally flattering lipstick
"A good brown or nude tone lip liner matched with chapstick or Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick is always beautiful on every skin tone," said performer Adore Delano. This cream-textured, matte-finish lipstick is adored by many, and its formula has been boosted with orchid extract to smooth and condition the lips. Pillow Talk is the brand's most iconic and universally flattering mauve-pink shade.
$35 at Sephora$35 at Charlotte Tilbury$35 at Revolve
3
Target
A budge-proof liquid liner
Drag performer DayaBetty said that most of her looks incorporate black liquid eyeliner in some form or another, and this waterproof liquid liner from Nyx is a personal favorite. "The tiny felt tip allows me to get as detailed as I need to," she said. This highly pigmented and long-wearing liner also comes in several other colors, including brown and navy blue.
$11.79 at Target$10 at Ulta$9.79 at Amazon
4
Ulta
A pore-filling putty primer
"I make sure to start my routine with the E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer to give myself a good and even foundation to work off of. It’s extremely affordable and easy to find," DayaBetty said of this internet-beloved makeup primer. Formulated with hydrating squalane, this uniquely textured base fills in pores to create a velvet-smooth surface that grips makeup all day long and prevents skin from drying out.
$10 at Ulta$12 at Target$9 at Amazon
5
Sephora
A blurring and smoothing primer
New York-based drag performer Castrata called Benefit's the Porefessional makeup primer "a must to make sure you have a balanced canvas to work with." It's a silky, lightweight balm that minimizes the appearance of pores, makes skin appear smoother and tones down excess shine. It's also been formulated with a vitamin E derivative, an antioxidant that can help reduce the effects of environmental stressors on the skin.
$34 at Sephora$14+ at Target$14 at Ulta
6
Amazon
A pigmented, high-shine lip gloss
Activist and drag performer Cynthia Lee Fontaine said that she loves this tinted gloss from KimChi cosmetics in the bright berry shade called pomegranate. According to her, the pigment doesn't leave stubborn stains on her teeth and stays in place, even while performing. The glassy finish and hydrating formula is never sticky and the gloss comes in 18 juicy shades.
$11.27 at Amazon
7
Ulta
A long-wearing and acne-friendly foundation
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 contestant Aura Mayari calls Mac Cosmetics' Studio Fix Fluid one of her favorite foundations because it blends and matches skin tone. Infused with SPF protection, this natural matte foundation offers medium-to-buildable coverage while also controlling shine. The long-wearing formula also claims to be resistant to both sweat and humidity for up to eight hours. You can grab this in an impressive 55 different shades.
$39 at Ulta$39 at Nordstrom$39 at Target
8
Sephora
A powder contour palette
"I could not do drag without the Anastasia Beverly Hills contour palette. I use every pan down to the last speck," Castrata said. They said they use this six-pan palette to achieve a smooth and matte-finish definition around the face. The powder formula ensures the utmost blend-ability, making this a good option for anyone new to contouring. There are three highlight shades and three sculpting shades.
$40 at Sephora$40 at Anastasia Beverly Hills$40 at Ulta
9
Sephora
A long-lasting waterproof setting spray
Aura Mayari told us that a critical component to any makeup routine is setting it to ensure it lasts all day and night. Her go-to option? Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray, which she says keeps her makeup intact even after hours of sweating while performing. This lightweight and waterproof finishing mist adds up to 16 hours of wear time to your makeup thanks to temperature technology patented by the brand.
$36 at Sephora$36 at Ulta$36 at Target
10
Sephora
A blurring setting powder
Both Aura Mayari and Cynthia Lee Fontaine consider the One Size blurring setting powder by Patrick Starrr an absolute essential. "It's one of the only few setting powders out there that gives you a fine, smooth, butter-finish," Aura Mayari said.

Available in four shades including a universal translucent and a pastel pink shade for brightening, this finely milled powder contains surface-treated pigments which allow better adhesion to skin and the ability to improve the look of skin texture.
$34 at Sephora
11
Target
A classic volumizing mascara
"You can never go wrong with the original formula pink and green Great Lash mascara from Maybelline in blackest black," Adore Delano said. This recognizable tube of mascara boasts a classic, long-wearing formula that promises to extend and volumize even the scarcest of lashes.
Two-pack: $10.97 at Amazon$7.69 at Target$8.49 at Ulta
