Makeup is a vital extension of drag as an art form. Thoughtfully painted eyelids, illusory contouring or an exaggerated lip all help to fashion the personas that so many of us know and love. And for many drag queens, their love of cosmetics existed long before they began performing.

For drag performer and former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant DayaBetty, what began as the desire to conceal acne spots as a teen transformed into a tool for self-expression.

“As I got older and more comfortable in my queerness, that’s where my love for expression through makeup really began, as did my drag journey,” DayaBetty said. “I could make myself appear, feel and look however I felt on the inside. It became a special power, and one that I figured out by myself. ”

Others, like two-time former “Drag Race” contestant Adore Delano, drew influence from deep familial connections that centered around makeup.

“I can remember sitting in the bedrooms of my cousins watching them get ready,” Adore Delano said, describing the transformation as she observed them apply mascara and cat-like eyeliner.

Whether or not makeup plays as large of a role in your life as it does a drag performer’s, it’s safe to say that anyone can learn a thing or two from them when it comes to products that are worthy of our coin.

DayaBetty, Adore Delano and several other fabulous queens opened up their makeup kits to us to reveal some of their favorite products and why they love them. Keep reading to see the glittering array of universally adored makeup primers, life-saving setting powders, eyeshadows and more.

