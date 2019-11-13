Meet The Drag Queen Who Turned Up At Trump's Impeachment Hearing

A popular drag queen momentarily stole the show with a surprise appearance at the impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump.

Pissi Myles, who hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, turned up at the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday in a blond bouffant wig, sparkling minidress and red stiletto heels.

In a crowd filled with business suits awaiting the testimony of acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent, Myles’ glamorous ― and weather-defying ― ensemble certainly stuck out.

As it turns out, Myles was there on official business — covering the hearings for a new startup app called Happs.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today,” the queen told NBC News. “Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.”

Just arrived for #ImpeachmentHearings



Someone did ask me last night if there’s anything in DC that surprises me anymore.



⁦@JohnBrabender⁩ pic.twitter.com/l1NriPOMNy — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 13, 2019

Some will recognize Myles from her 2017 music video, “Babashook.” The clip paid homage to the Babadook, the top-hatted creature from the 2014 horror film of the same name, and was featured in Billboard and HuffPost, among other news outlets.

Since then, Myles has continued to perform throughout the New York area. In 2018, she appeared at the legendary drag festival Wigstock.

Pissi Myles is broadcasting live from Longworth - about the impeachment hearings. “This is very important to the LGBTQ community,” she said. There have been #impeachment hearings here before but never as live and social media-fueled as these. ⁦@CBCTheNational⁩ pic.twitter.com/PAQzpg1dLZ — Sylvia Thomson (@thomsoncbc) November 13, 2019

David Ayllon, who is Myles’ husband and business partner, told NBC News that the creators behind Happs first spotted the queen onstage at the Manhattan gay nightspot Barracuda last weekend.

“I do know they were looking for a comedian who could improv on the spot,” he said, “and deliver the news in a fun way.”

In a March interview with Instinct Magazine, Myles urged the LGBTQ community to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising by harking back to the political origins of Pride Month.

“There are people who have fought and died through oppression, violence, illness, and legislation for the rights we have, and Pride honors their hard work and furthers it,” she said. “Go out and learn your history! Lift them up and celebrate them.”

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Drag queen Pissi Myles attends the House Intelligence Committee hearing of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2019.