Drake And 21 Savage Tour Tickets Cost More Than Beyoncé’s — And Twitter Is Losing It

Drake and 21 Savage are in the hot seat with Twitter users over the “outrageous” ticket prices for their upcoming tour following their successful “Her Loss” album.
On Wednesday, the Grammy winner announced the highly anticipated “It’s All a Blur” tour on Instagram via a documentary-style trailer. Drake hasn’t been on tour since 2018, so naturally, fans rapidly flocked to the Ticketmaster site to snag seats before they sold out.
Cash App card holders scored early access to purchase pre-sale tickets on Wednesday. However, it didn’t take long for fans to head to Twitter to bash the exorbitant prices.
The complaints come amid recent allegations over Ticketmaster’s unfair business practices after bots disrupted ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in November.
Many Twitter users also scoffed at Drake’s ticket prices surpassing the cost of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.
On the other hand, some fans didn’t seem to mind the sky-high price of admission.
In November, the rap duo again found themselves in trouble after being sued by Vogue’s publisher Condé Nast. The lawsuit alleges that the musicians used the fashion magazine’s name without permission to promote “Her Loss.”
The lawsuit claimed the rappers’ promotional campaign, which used a fake Vogue cover story to boost the album to their more than 135 million social media followers, violated intellectual property laws and misled fans, according to reports.
The musical pair are set to make tour stops in 21 cities starting on June 16 in New Orleans before the tour’s finale in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 5. General public ticket sales for the “It’s All a Blur” tour are set to start Friday.