Drake And 21 Savage Tour Tickets Cost More Than Beyoncé’s — And Twitter Is Losing It

Drake and 21 Savage are in the hot seat with Twitter users over the “outrageous” ticket prices for their upcoming tour following their successful “Her Loss” album.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner announced the highly anticipated “It’s All a Blur” tour on Instagram via a documentary-style trailer. Drake hasn’t been on tour since 2018, so naturally, fans rapidly flocked to the Ticketmaster site to snag seats before they sold out.

Cash App card holders scored early access to purchase pre-sale tickets on Wednesday. However, it didn’t take long for fans to head to Twitter to bash the exorbitant prices.

me going to buy Drake concert tickets then seeing the price on Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/RqQA0B7ZVo — trace (@tracedontmiss) March 15, 2023

1k for Drake tickets?!? My seat better be on his face 😭 — mari (@_rdgzmarisela) March 15, 2023

Drake watching his fans buy tickets for his tour. pic.twitter.com/pkZILepXud — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) March 16, 2023

Me thinking imma get Drake tickets for $250 pic.twitter.com/eQhIJHZbsh — BETHANY🖤 (@MISSBETHANYMAE) March 15, 2023

me and the homies after going half on one drake ticket pic.twitter.com/X76jSVV5RD — cachoms (@saulmoralitos) March 15, 2023

Me when I saw the prices for the Drake tickets pic.twitter.com/NdFrDd6DPW — Mel (@okaymels) March 14, 2023

So Drake concert tickets are 1k for a seat? He better sit on my lap and sing “Best I ever had” to me — ♍︎ (@lovelyy_am) March 16, 2023

my parents are abt to be real mad when they see i sold our house for them drake tickets — larissa ♏︎ (@larissahermiz) March 13, 2023

These Drake ticket prices are outrageous — KB 💨 (@kburton_25) March 15, 2023

The complaints come amid recent allegations over Ticketmaster’s unfair business practices after bots disrupted ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in November.

Many Twitter users also scoffed at Drake’s ticket prices surpassing the cost of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

I am not paying more than I did for Beyonce tickets for DRAKE foh — maxine (@ItGirlMcK) March 15, 2023

Drake ticket prices are wild for the Atlanta show. I didn’t even pay this to see Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/RbZAMOHd8i — ... (@Iamnishhh) March 15, 2023

Drake think he getting Beyoncé ticket money and I’m not having it — SB (@livewithsivs) March 15, 2023

Drake’s ticket prices are higher than Beyoncé. The boy ain’t gotta worry about me. — jess (@Whoa_ItsJess) March 15, 2023

I already let Ticketmaster bite me for those Beyoncé tickets…I’m gonna have to skip Drake this time 😭😂 — too damn good (@MissMadames) March 16, 2023

On the other hand, some fans didn’t seem to mind the sky-high price of admission.

Drake tickets only 600 that’s it ? pic.twitter.com/bA4kP6qfsl — JUAN LUTHER KING (@TEJUANx) March 15, 2023

i got my drake tickets idc about anything else pic.twitter.com/MKl3suydS8 — jake (@jakesinterlude) March 16, 2023

In November, the rap duo again found themselves in trouble after being sued by Vogue’s publisher Condé Nast. The lawsuit alleges that the musicians used the fashion magazine’s name without permission to promote “Her Loss.”

The lawsuit claimed the rappers’ promotional campaign, which used a fake Vogue cover story to boost the album to their more than 135 million social media followers, violated intellectual property laws and misled fans, according to reports.