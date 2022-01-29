Drake Shares Video Of Son Adorably Asking A Question About The Future

Drake shared a sweet video of his 4-year-old son, Adonis, asking him a very important question about the future.

In the video, which the rapper posted Friday on Instagram, he was seated next to Adonis, who asked his dad, “Are you going to be much bigger than me?”

Drake noted that he didn’t “think so,” and then turned the question back to the 4-year-old, asking him what his thoughts were about their future height difference.

Adonis confirmed that he does indeed think he’ll be bigger than his dad one day. He even took his point a step further by offering to explain his future size to his dad in French.

But after Adonis conveyed in English what he said in French, Drake questioned his little one’s translation.

“Is that really what you said or now are you just making stuff up?” the “Certified Lover Boy” rapper asked.

For now, Drake and Adonis have a pretty big height difference. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Drake shares Adonis with artist Sophie Brussaux, who hails from France. Both Brussaux and Drake celebrated their little one turning 4 on Instagram in October.

Brussaux shared a series of photos, writing in the post’s caption, “My life truly started 4 years ago mon petit Adonis.”

The four-time Grammy winner shared a photo of himself posing with Adonis and referenced the 2017 project he called a “playlist” titled, “More Life,” in the caption.

“More life kid,” he wrote.