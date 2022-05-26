Drake Asks His Son Where He Got His Basketball Skills — And It Wasn't From Dad

Drake’s 4-year-old son Adonis seems to have picked up the rapper’s love of basketball. (Watch the video below.)

In an Instagram story the “Hotline Bling” rapper shared Wednesday, Drake compliments the lad on his shooting skills after he apparently made 4 of 5 attempts.

“Where’d you learn to shoot like that?” Drake repeatedly asks in the clip.

“I don’t know!” Adonis answers with a shrug but later reveals he’s been practicing at school.

The kid makes it clear that he wants the highlights of his shooting feat, and we can’t imagine Dad, who’s getting a big kick out of the exchange, saying no.