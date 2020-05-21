Drake Apologizes For Calling Kylie Jenner His 'Side Piece' In Unreleased Song

Future raps similar lyrics in his own verse on the song, which, as TMZ reports, was first teased years ago.

The timeline is key here because Kylie Jenner and Drake were rumored to be spending time romantically in 2019 after her split with Travis Scott, who worked with the “Degrassi” alum over the years, most notably on the song “Sicko Mode.”

The two were reportedly seen “attached at the hip” during his 33rd birthday bash and several other parties.

But they turned out to be just friends, according to an unnamed E! News source, who told the outlet at the time that their relationship was “strictly platonic.”

Well, it might a bit more adversarial now when Jenner, who’s yet to comment on the misogynistic lyrics, catches wind of the shoutout.

Drake, however, tried to get ahead of the incoming Kardashian media storm by posting an apology on Instagram Stories Thursday without mentioning any KarJenner by name.