Drake Shouts Out Ayra Stark In Billboard Speech And People Think He's Cursed Her

Is Arya Stark about to add Drake to her list?

Drake delighted fans of HBO’s epic fantasy drama on Wednesday when he shouted out Stark at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas “for putting in that work last week.”

Drake’s praise came as he collected the Top Billboard 200 Album award for “Scorpion,” one of 12 gongs on the night which made him a record-breaker.

He was, of course, referencing that heartstopping scene from Sunday’s episode in which Stark stabbed the Night King.

The musician’s comment went down well with people on Twitter, including HBO:

gods’ plan, gods’ plan — HBO (@HBO) May 2, 2019

Drake giving a shoutout to Ayra Stark and I don’t watch GOT but that moment was v pure #BBMAs — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) May 2, 2019

When drake said “shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week” I felt that 😂 — k. (@OfficiallKelsey) May 2, 2019

drake literally just said "shout out to arya stark for putting in that work last week" in his acceptance speech and i've honestly never seen the billboard music awards before but it is now my favorite one — Jamie (@Jmw3iss) May 2, 2019

I just have this strong feeling that Drake’s next hit is going to have some Game of Thrones reference lyric about Arya Stark.. it’s something he would do — sad naruto flute (@FaithRies) May 2, 2019

Some, however, suggested Drake’s shout-out could mean that Stark’s time on the show is almost up, given how the rap star has a habit of meeting up with soccer stars whose sides then go on to lose their following matches.

It led Italian team AS Roma in April to lightheartedly ban its stars “from taking photos with Drake until the end of season.”

All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

Only three episodes left.

Hang in there Arya!

Cersei sent Drake to kill Arya with his weapon of choice: The Curse pic.twitter.com/WfAr2P6HHX — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 2, 2019

Welp, if Arya dies we know who to blame #DrakeCurse https://t.co/CQRvNDAYwl — Perri Konecky (@perrikon) May 2, 2019

the drake curse can’t hurt tv shows ... can it?



(cersei In 5 now, smh) #GameofThrones https://t.co/NcexD6fa6D — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) May 2, 2019