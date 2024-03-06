Drake Bell Says He Was Sexually Abused By Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach

Drake Bell is breaking his silence about a Nickelodeon dialogue coach who he says sexually abused him when he was a child star.
On Tuesday, Investigation Discovery shared a preview of its forthcoming four-part docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which suggests that Bell will speak about the alleged abuse by Brian Peck when he was a child actor.
In the clip, former Nickelodeon cast and crew members open up about their experiences on the children’s channel, with the “Drake & Josh” star taking a seat in the interview chair at the end of the preview.
Bell, now 37, is slated to publicly share his claims for the first time about the “abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in a press release shared with People.
Peck previously worked on Nickelodeon’s “All That” and “The Amanda Show.”
Bell appeared on “The Amanda Show” from 1999 to 2002. He was later cast as a lead in “Drake & Josh,” which premiered in 2004.
Peck was arrested in August 2003 on multiple charges relating to sexual abuse involving an unnamed minor, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
In 2004, Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender after he pleaded no contest to two counts of child sex abuse against the unnamed minor.
“The investigation into Peck began two weeks ago when the minor’s family reported that Peck had molested the child over a six-month period,” the LAPD’s 2003 press release stated.
Bell’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” will uncover “the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s,” according to a synopsis.
“Quiet on Set” airs March 17 and 18 on Investigation Discovery.