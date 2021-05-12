Drake Crowned Billboard's Artist Of The Decade

Drake’s contribution to music over the past 10 years has earned him a major honor: He is Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, the publication announced Tuesday.

The “Scorpion” rapper has broken a number of Billboard chart records, including having the most tracks in the top 10 of the Hot 100 songs chart. Drake first made his appearance on a Billboard chart in 2009; his debut studio album, “Thank Me Later,” debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart the following year.

Drake celebrated the Artist of the Decade honor, which encompasses all genres, in a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, saying he was “high on life.”

“Today was one of those days it doesn’t feel real...” he wrote in a post, which also mentioned he had dinner with Ronald Isley, the lead singer of The Isley Brothers. “Waking up to artist of the decade then having dinner with my idol @ronaldisley and listening to the stories behind every song that shaped my love for emotional music and created my formula for a lot of my writing... high on life right now my g’z.”

He is set to receive the award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

Billboard said it considers multiple factors when determining the winner of the Artist of the Decade award, including chart performance, social media data and touring revenue. Taylor Swift came in at No. 2 on the list of Billboard’s top artists of the 2010s.

Drake, who holds the title for the most Billboard Music Awards with 27 trophies, is working on his sixth studio album.

The Grammy-winning rapper initially announced that the highly anticipated album, “Certified Lover Boy,” would come out in January 2021. But he ended up postponing the album’s release, saying he was recovering from a surgery.