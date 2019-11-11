Drake struck out at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, getting booed off the stage during the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival.
Several clips show the Canadian rapper appealing to the crowd that he’d like to continue performing ― but being met with jeers and chants of “We want Frank.”
That would be Frank Ocean ― the artist rumored to be the special guest performer at Tyler, the Creator’s annual concert, Newsweek reported.
Drake did perform several songs, but the rude reception prompted him to exit about 20 minutes early, according to Billboard.
“Like I said, I’m here for you,” Drake said. “If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.”
But the boos and cries of “no” sent the “Hotline Bling” star permanently into the wings.
“It’s been love,” he said. “I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me.”
Here’s a longer look at the incident that includes some people in the crowd realizing that the entire show is over. Another clip shows fan reaction well after that.