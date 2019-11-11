Drake struck out at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, getting booed off the stage during the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival.

Several clips show the Canadian rapper appealing to the crowd that he’d like to continue performing ― but being met with jeers and chants of “We want Frank.”

Drake was booked as a surprise headliner for the Camp Flog Gnaw festival, but the fans were expecting Frank Ocean, so he got booed pic.twitter.com/w24AJucsfh — BallerAlert (@balleralert) November 11, 2019

That would be Frank Ocean ― the artist rumored to be the special guest performer at Tyler, the Creator’s annual concert, Newsweek reported.

Drake did perform several songs, but the rude reception prompted him to exit about 20 minutes early, according to Billboard.

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw... bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019

“Like I said, I’m here for you,” Drake said. “If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.”

But the boos and cries of “no” sent the “Hotline Bling” star permanently into the wings.

“It’s been love,” he said. “I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me.”

Here’s a longer look at the incident that includes some people in the crowd realizing that the entire show is over. Another clip shows fan reaction well after that.

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc — ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

This was like 15 mins after Drake walked off and everybody realized Frank wasn’t coming, listen to this man scream 😭 pic.twitter.com/79NOgt8at7 — Ogo🤙🏾🇳🇬 (@NerdyNigerian97) November 11, 2019