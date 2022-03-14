Drake dove head-first into a new look, showing off his braided hair on Instagram.

The Grammy-winning rapper often sports short hair, sometimes with a heart cut into it. His latest do is quite a departure.

Advertisement

He posted a few snaps on Instagram stories Friday:

Instagram

Instagram

Drake has been seen at NBA games this season with close-cropped hair and a beard.

Drake and his son Adonis at a game between the host Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 3. Cole Burston via Getty Images

Drake chats with Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry after a Jan. 14 game in Miami. via Associated Press

Drake watchs the Oklahoma City Thunder player the Houston Rockets in Oklahoma City in December 2021. Zach Beeker via Getty Images

The heart-shaped flourish has also appeared at times, like at a concert on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California.

Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

The “Hotline Bling” star is way more than his hair. He has had more than 20 No. 1 hits on the R&B/Hiphop Billboard charts (including 12 as the lead performer).

Advertisement

But fans had plenty of opinions ― and jokes ― about what’s been happening on his head.

I thought Drake said he smirked at dudes who still rock braids 🥴🥴🥴 — E. (@erictalksmoneyy) March 14, 2022

Drake is looking tooo fine with these braids 😍😩 — CJS 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@CeeJennay) March 14, 2022

I thought Drake said he smirked at dudes who still rock braids 🥴🥴🥴 — E. (@erictalksmoneyy) March 14, 2022

Drake’s braids is equivalent to when Kanye had a mullet. — NTHNGLFT ⌛️ (@dropthaGREAT) March 14, 2022

Drake got feed-in braids. We're really in the end times ☹️ — ZADDY PEREZ✨ (@joshhottness) March 14, 2022

okay I’m feeling the braids @Drake 😍🔥 — LYSS (@alyssaak_xo) March 14, 2022

Barbers gotta be relieved now that Drake got braids they don’t have to edge heart outlines in grown men’s hairlines. pic.twitter.com/gztGAOEk3n — @MF_Brown (@MF_Brown) March 12, 2022

Drake got braids now.



Here comes every dude that idolizes that man for no reason 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DYmSoRuICp — HITCH 🤝🏽 (@OnCallStepDadd1) March 12, 2022

I know drake tender lil scalp screamin like tom the cat with them tight ass braids — Zack Fox (@zackfox) March 13, 2022