Drake dove head-first into a new look, showing off his braided hair on Instagram.
The Grammy-winning rapper often sports short hair, sometimes with a heart cut into it. His latest do is quite a departure.
He posted a few snaps on Instagram stories Friday:
Drake has been seen at NBA games this season with close-cropped hair and a beard.
The heart-shaped flourish has also appeared at times, like at a concert on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California.
The “Hotline Bling” star is way more than his hair. He has had more than 20 No. 1 hits on the R&B/Hiphop Billboard charts (including 12 as the lead performer).
But fans had plenty of opinions ― and jokes ― about what’s been happening on his head.