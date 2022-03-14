Entertainment

Drake Shows Off His New Braids On Instagram

The internet had opinions about the rapper's new do.
Drake dove head-first into a new look, showing off his braided hair on Instagram.

The Grammy-winning rapper often sports short hair, sometimes with a heart cut into it. His latest do is quite a departure.

He posted a few snaps on Instagram stories Friday:

Drake has been seen at NBA games this season with close-cropped hair and a beard.

Drake and his son Adonis at a game between the host Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 3.
Drake chats with Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry after a Jan. 14 game in Miami.
Drake watchs the Oklahoma City Thunder player the Houston Rockets in Oklahoma City in December 2021.
The heart-shaped flourish has also appeared at times, like at a concert on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California.

Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California.
The “Hotline Bling” star is way more than his hair. He has had more than 20 No. 1 hits on the R&B/Hiphop Billboard charts (including 12 as the lead performer).

But fans had plenty of opinions ― and jokes ― about what’s been happening on his head.

