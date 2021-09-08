Drake Reveals The Trolling Inspiration Behind His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line

Drake name-dropped Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on a track on his new album “Certified Lover Boy,” and has revealed the unlikely inspiration for the line.

Back in July, NBA fan Graydon Gordian responded to the Bucks’ championship win with this tweet referencing the rapper’s penchant for working the names of sports stars into his lyrics:

Drake working Antetokounmpo into a line is gonna be tricky but he’ll figure out something. — Graydon Gordian (@MrGordian) July 21, 2021

After Drake mentioned Antetokounmpo on the song “7am On Bridle Path,” ESPN shared the old tweet on its Instagram page.

The rapper ― a diehard Toronto Raptors fan who appears to have put a low-key rivalry with the athlete to rest with a new business collaboration ― responded in the comments:

“Only did it cause of this tweet,” he wrote.

Listen to the name-drop here: