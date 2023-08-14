Drake Goes Off On Male Fan Who Tussled With A Woman Over The Rapper’s Towel At Concert

Drake sent a stern message to a male concertgoer after he began tussling with a female fan over a towel that the rapper threw into the crowd.

In viral footage that was shared on social media, the “Knife Talk” rapper is seen heading backstage after performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Grammy winner then wipes his face with a towel before throwing it into the crowd.

A woman caught the catapulted towel, but a man next to her kicked off a game of tug of war with her in an attempt to claim the towel.

In a separate video, the Canadian rapper, visibly upset, yells at the male fan, scolding him for fighting with the woman over the towel.

“I’mma send someone up there,” Drake says to him, before being led away by his security team.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the OVO Sound founder reprimanding the man over his inappropriate behavior.

Advertisement

just watched grown ups fight over drake’s towel. I admit I love drake but not to that extent tho. — CHIEF? (@tweetlikerichie) July 12, 2023

Imagine getting yelled at by Drake because you fighting a shorty over his towel sweat. 😅😅 https://t.co/eQ21g9Yb49 — Malachi (@Theboymala) August 13, 2023

Please don’t fight over Drake’s towel. It’s just not necessary. — Eltom Cody (Elton Cray) (@William10161992) August 14, 2023

Last month, Drake went viral yet again over his hilarious reaction to a woman throwing her 36G bra on stage during a New York show for his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

“36G?” Drake, who’s known legally as Aubrey Graham, said after picking up the bra and inspecting it. “Locate this woman immediately.”

Advertisement

The moment kicked off an ongoing trend of women throwing their bras on stage for the musician.

His 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, attended the same concert on Saturday where the towel brawl took place. Drake had told his female fans at that concert to keep their bras on out of respect for his son.

“I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever,” the songwriter said in a video from the show that was shared on TikTok.

“We’re gonna keep it PG tonight,” he added. “Y’all keep your bras on.”