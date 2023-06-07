Drake Goes Viral After An ‘Embarrassing’ Credit Card Decline Moment On Livestream

Drake’s attempt to have a rich flex went totally left field after the credit card he tried to use on a livestream got declined.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning artist appeared on a special Kick livestream alongside rapper Lil Yachty, whom he tapped to help promote the online casino company Stake.

“Yo, listen, I don’t know who owns Kick, but I know the chat wants to see Yachty go live,” he said during the video before he began donating money to fans. “I’ve been telling him I feel like he can take over Kick. That’s just a little business idea for whoever owns Kick; they need to cut the check for my brother.”

Then the Canadian rapper tried to gift $500 to a fan during the live video, only for his credit card to decline.

“Embarrassing,” Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, said in a high-pitched voice as he tried to brush off the blunder.

“Yeah, what just happened?! Yeah, we’re just not even...” the star added.

Though Drake noted in the video that the card he used for the transaction wasn’t his personal card, the ill-timed error sparked Twitter users to bust out their best reactions.

Drake’s partnership with Stake dates back to October 2022, when he first announced he was teaming up with the cryptocurrency betting platform, calling it “inevitable.”

The “Nice for What” rapper is slated to kick off his joint It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage on June 29.