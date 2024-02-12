The Drake Curse Gets Tested In Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Over 49ers

The Drake curse needs a hearse. It’s dead again.
The rapper can now collect his $1.15 million bet on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for a payout of $2.34 million.
The Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers perhaps broke the “God’s Plan” performer’s notoriously bad (and alleged) mojo in supporting and betting on sports teams and athletes.
Before the game, Drake showed off his Feb. 9 wager slip:
The Chiefs could have thought it was the kiss of death because his gambling often goes the other way.
He recently lost a combined $2.4 million betting on three fights, Bleacher Report noted.
He has been said to have also cursed the Alabama Crimson Tide football team and even Serena Williams in important contests, according to USA Today.
Much of the purported hexing that Toronto native Drake puts on teams is rooted in his loyalty to his hometown teams. He showed up for Game 4 of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2019 Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Toronto lost.
But in truth, the 5-time Grammy winner may have already laid the curse to rest when his beloved Toronto Raptors won their first NBA title in 2019.
Still, we can admit that it’s more fun when it feels like Drake is imparting bad luck on some poor team.