Drake Defends Pink Nails On Instagram: 'The World Is Being Homophobic'

Drake is defending sporting pink nails after his friend and fellow rapper Lil Yachty commented on his appearance on an Instagram post over the weekend.

In the post, the “Nice for What” rapper, who recently kicked off his Her Loss Tour alongside 21 Savage, shared candid behind-the-scenes snapshots from his show, in which he donned pink nails, totally keeping up with the surging Barbicore trend.

Not long after, Lil Yachty hopped under Drake’s post with a comment about the Grammy winner’s earrings writing, “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear.”

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it,” Drake wrote in response, referencing his hit song with 21 Savage.

“Wait is the world homophobic? Smh,” the 36-year-old added.

To which Yachty, 25, replied: “woo-sah brother, [you’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF.”

Drake’s social media exchange about his nails comes several months after he went viral over his delivery of lyrics on “Rich Flex.”

The viral moment birthed endless memes that poked fun at Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, after fans suggested that he was flirting with his lyrical pal with the words, “21, can you do somethin’ for me?”

After Drake first showed off his pre-tour pink nails in a separate Instagram post on Monday, fans shared mixed feelings over the crooner’s style choice.

The “Degrassi” alum joins other artists, including Kid Cudi and Machine Gun Kelly, who have been spotted rocking the trend.

Drake and Yachty have been vocal about their friendship in recent months, with the OVO Sound founder also appearing on the “Strike” rapper’s FUTUREMOOD “A Moody Conversation.”

In the roughly 30 minute interview, the pair dove into a variety of candid topics, with Drake at one point admitting that he’s been mulling over “a graceful exit” from the music industry.