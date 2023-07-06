Drake 'Got High' Before 'Degrassi' Audition, Often Worries His Life Has Been 1 Long Trip

Drake has been pondering his role in God’s plan — or if there’s even such a thing at all.

The Canadian rapper posted a rather philosophical Instagram video on Wednesday and said his biggest fear about death is that it “all goes black” without explanation. That concern reminded him of his life-changing audition for “Degrassi” — and getting high right before it.

“I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life,” said Drake in the video. “Before my audition, I went to his kid’s house. And I, out of ... a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

Advertisement

“I kind of wonder if ... maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma,” he continued. “And this is just like me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.”

Drake didn’t name the show but said he was “13 or 14” at the time, which would fall in line with the first season of “Degrassi.” The rapper played high school basketball star Jimmy Brooks, who is paralyzed after being shot, for eight years before releasing his debut album in 2010.

Later, he spoke about some of his struggles during his time on the famed Canadian show.

“My mother was very sick,” he told Complex in 2011. “We were very poor, like broke. The only money I had coming in was off of Canadian TV, which isn’t that much money when you break it down. A season of Canadian television is under a teacher’s salary, I’ll tell you that much.”

Drake successfully auditioned despite being high — and starred in “Degrassi” for 8 years. Arthur Mola/Invision/Associated Press

Advertisement

The Grammy winner’s latest concerns, however, were more philosophical.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing,” said Drake in the video published Wednesday. “The idea that one day life ends and it just all goes black.”

Whether the rest of us are a figment of Drake’s imagination remains unclear — but hopefully unlikely. The former actor has certainly achieved enormous success since his “Degrassi” days. In 2018 — a decade and three Grammys later — Drake reunited the “Degrassi” cast in his music video for “I’m Upset.”