“There was a letter from a law firm in Toronto, and it was from Aubrey,” Hurst told the outlet. “It was an odd letter that said, ‘Aubrey Graham will not return to Degrassi season six as Jimmy Brooks unless his injury is healed, and he’s out of the wheelchair.’”

Hurst confronted Graham on it, and said the future Drake seemed to deny knowledge of the letter. But Graham did allow that he was concerned about his reputation in the music world, Hurst said.