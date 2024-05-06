Drake Drops New Diss Against Kendrick Lamar. Here Are All The Wild Accusations They've Hurled

Drake dropped his latest diss track against Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar late Sunday night, adding more fire to their ongoing feud.
In the track “The Heart Part 6,” Drake denies Lamar’s previous accusation that the Toronto rapper had sex with teenage girls and is part of a sex trafficking ring through his OVO Sound record label.
But that’s not the only alarming allegation stemming from their ongoing feud. The two rappers have accused each other of a wide and wild range of insults and behavior, spanning from fake abs and shoe size to violence against women.
The Lamar v. Drake beef reached a boiling point this spring when Lamar, who fans already suspected had ongoing tension with Drake, tried to distance himself from Drake and J. Cole, claiming in a song that there was no “Big Three — it’s just big me,” he rapped on “Like That.”
Cole then dropped a now-deleted diss track called “7 Minute Drill” on April 5, going after Lamar in response. Not long after, Cole apologized and then deleted the track.
Since then, Lamar and Drake have hurled numerous tracks at each other, making damning accusations, several of which focused on their alleged mistreatment of women and children. The battle has caught the attention of the rap world, providing listeners with beaucoup gossip and music, some of which came from artists like Rick Ross and Kanye West.
Of course, neither rapper’s claims have been verified. And since verification isn’t necessarily a requirement in rap beef, these diss track accusations are just that: Accusations.
Here’s a list of the stand-out disses and accusations Lamar and Drake have put in their tracks:
- Lamar accused Drake and J. Cole of “clicking up.”
- Lamar rejected the concept of being part of hip-hop’s “Big Three” with the “First Person Shooter” duo.
- Drake said Lamar is short and wears a size 7 shoe.
- Claimed Lamar does not have full creative control over his music and was required to give half of his music earnings to Top Dawg Entertainment, his former label.
- Said Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” did not perform well.
- Said the beef between him and Lamar has been cooking since before “Like That.”
- Claimed that one of The Weeknd’s managers is a blunt runner and that the other two are not from Toronto, Canada.
- Said that he out-earns Lamar financially and stream-wise.
- Said that he has more intel on Kendrick to share.
- Drake said that Lamar is taking too long to respond to “Push Ups.”
- Claimed that Lamar was waiting for Taylor Swift to drop her music before he dropped his.
- Lamar claimed that Drake is a “scam artist” and a liar.
- Said that Drake is coming up with lies.
- Said that Drake never owned clothing from the Black-owned apparel brand FUBU, which stands for “For Us, By Us.”
- Claimed that Drake’s abs are a byproduct of surgery, not fitness.
- Said that Drake wanted Lamar to appear on a feature.
- Said he hates when Drake uses the n-word.
- Claimed that Drake sees “two bad bitches” when he’s standing next to Sexyy Red, who collaborated with Drake and SZA on “Rich Baby Daddy.”
- Claimed that Drake doesn’t like women and just seeks to compete with them.
- Said that Drake was signed to three people.
- Claimed that Drake tried to use a cease-and-desist against the song “Like That.”
- Claimed that Drake doesn’t know anything about raising his son, Adonis.
- Accused Drake of having twenty people writing lyrics for him.
- Said that people don’t want to hear Drake use the n-word anymore.
- Lamar accused someone on Drake’s team of lying.
- Alleged that DJ Akademiks, who discusses hip-hop matters online, is “compromised.”
- Said that several members of Drake’s team are hoping for Drake’s downfall.
- Accused Drake of being a “terrible person.”
- Accused Drake of losing money in an effort to try to dig up dirt on Lamar.
- Drake claimed that Lamar is pretending to be an activist.
- Claimed that Lamar never holds his son because the biological father of Lamar’s son is Dave Free, a creative partner to Lamar.
- Claimed that cease-and-desist letters are for “hoes” and that Lamar convinced Tupac Shakur’s estate to file one against Drake for “Taylor Made Freestyle.”
- Dismissed the big three idea.
- Said that there is video proof of his “Big D,” referring to a nude video leak of Drake that went viral earlier this year.
- Claimed that Lamar abuses his fiancée and doesn’t want to marry her.
- Lamar claimed that Drake has a gambling addiction.
- Claimed that Drake’s father raised “a horrible fucking person.”
- Claimed that Drake “is a sick man with sick thoughts” and likens him to Harvey Weinstein.
- Claimed that Drake hates and hypersexualizes Black women.
- Claimed that Drake has sex offenders on the payroll at OVO Sound.
- Predicted that Drake’s house, known as “The Embassy,” will be raided soon.
- Said that Drake has a daughter that he is hiding.
- Called him a narcissist and misogynist.
- Claimed that Drake pays for sex.
- Called Drake a deadbeat father.
- Said he has problems with drinking, drug use, spending and “soliciting women.”
- Accused Drake lied about a laundry list of things — including his religious views, surgery, having ghostwriters and his kids.
- Said Drake’s “identity’s on the fence.”
- Called him a “body shamer.”
- Lamar claimed that Drake likes young girls.
- Called him a “certified pedophile.”
- Claimed that Drake got a tattoo of Lil Wayne as an apology after hooking up with Wayne’s girlfriend.
- Said Drake goes to Atlanta when he needs a feature from Atlanta artists, like Future, 21 Savage and Young Thug.
- Accused Drake of being a colonizer.
“The Heart Part 6” by Drake (May 5)
- Drake accused Lamar of being fed false information, including that Drake has a daughter.
- Accused Lamar of not having seen his kids in six months.
- Accused Lamar of having been molested.
- Denied having sex with teenage girls and running a sex trafficking ring.