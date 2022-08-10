Drake Reacts To Father's Weird Tattoo Of Him: 'Why You Do Me Like This'

Drake hilariously begged his father on Instagram to explain why the tattoo was so ugly. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Drake’s father probably didn’t expect to get roasted for getting a tattoo of his famous son’s face on his arm in 2017.

But that’s what happened after Drake himself posted a photo of Dennis Graham’s ink on Instagram Monday. It shows Graham’s upper right arm and a portrait of a young, stubble-faced Drake rather lacking in proportions.

“@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” Drake wrote in the caption alongside three emojis crying with laughter.

Graham replied with a string of the same emojis, as well as some facepalms and hearts, before admitting he “had 16 people to try and straighten this out,” “hurting” him in the process.

Standup comedian Druski, producer BeatKing, rapper 2 Chainz, DJ D-Nice and many others chimed in with digs of their own. Most left emoji-laden comments or typed-out laughter. British Afrobeat group NSG made a clever pun of Drake’s latest album, “Honestly, Nevermind.”

“Honestly, I mind,” wrote NSG.

Drake himself had a photorealistic tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh inked on his arm in 2021, according to People.

While Graham endearingly played along with Drake’s ribbing, tattoo artist Money Mike seemed pleased after finishing Graham’s ink in 2017.