NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Ignores Drake's Taunting And Fans Love It

The rapper failed to get the Milwaukee Buck phenom's goat but did cheer his Toronto Raptors on to victory.

A clip of Drake razzing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he strode by during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Toronto is getting attention for how Giannis reacted. He didn’t. He just kept walking, leaving the rapper to his loud-fan proclivities.

The hometown Raptors beat the Bucks 118-112 in double overtime and the so-called “Greek Freak” recorded more turnovers than field goals in scoring just 12 points. But some Twitter users gave the MVP candidate a victory for ignoring Drake.

