Drake Says Grammys 'May No Longer Matter' After The Weeknd's Glaring Snub

Just hold on, Drake has a solution.

The rapper wrote that the Grammy Awards “may no longer matter” after fellow artist The Weeknd failed to garner a single nomination for the upcoming awards show.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards,” the “Worst Behavior” entertainer wrote on his Instagram stories after The Weeknd’s glaring snub on Tuesday.

Drake, who has tallied 47 Grammy nominations and won four times, said the people should “just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.”

Ollie Millington via Getty Images Drake and The Weeknd perform onstage during Drake's "Nothing Was the Same" world tour on March 16, 2014.

“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways,” Drake said.

He had figured The Weeknd’s new album “After Hours” and smash hit single “Blinding Lights” were “a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.”

“This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come,” Drake said before signing off.

Drake says the #GRAMMYs are losing their relevance in new Instagram story:



“This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.” pic.twitter.com/MKhS3IjwIj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2020

The message resonated with Nicki Minaj, who reposted Drake’s story on her own Instagram. Other artists, like Kid Cudi and Elton John, shared their own anger at the snub.

“Abel was robbed man this shits weak,” Kid Cudi tweeted on Tuesday, referring to The Weeknd by his real first name. John posted a photo on Instagram of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” artwork and added that the artist deserved Song of the Year and Record of the Year in his “humble opinion.”

The Weeknd earlier this week called out the Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys, for failing to acknowledge his fourth album. It currently holds the title of the most streamed R&B album of all time.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” The Weeknd said on his social media accounts Tuesday. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

He later posted that he’d been “collaboratively planning a performance for weeks” with the awards show.

“In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited,” The Weeknd added.

Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s chair and interim president-CEO, told CNN in a statement, “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated.”

“I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration,” the statement said, later adding: “Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists.”