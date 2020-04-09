Drake's 'Overwhelming High Luxury' Mansion Is Getting Roasted On Twitter

Drake did the big reveal on his palatial Toronto mansion and people are having a tough time deciding whether it resembles a luxury mall, Las Vegas casino or a cruise ship nightclub.
The lavish 50,000 sq.ft. home is described as an “eye-popping pleasure dome” in this month’s issue of Architectural Digest. The 33-year-old rapper also shared a tour of his eye-popping pleasure dome in the “Toosie Slide” music video which was released last week:
The home was formally named “The Embassy,” but was also referenced as “Drake Manor” in the magazine. Designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, it features an NBA regulation-sized basketball court “crowned by a 21 sq.ft. pyramidal skylight,” a light sculpture with more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal, a master bed weighing 1 ton with a built-in whiskey and champagne bar in the headboard and a two-story closet “adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal and seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs.” Naturally, this is where Drake stores his extensive collection of decorative Birkins, which he has been amassing for a future wife.
“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” Drake, who has an estimated net worth of more than $150 million, told the magazine. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”
The property gave rise to some spirited Twitter commentary: