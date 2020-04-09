Drake's 'Overwhelming High Luxury' Mansion Is Getting Roasted On Twitter

Drake did the big reveal on his palatial Toronto mansion and people are having a tough time deciding whether it resembles a luxury mall, Las Vegas casino or a cruise ship nightclub.

The lavish 50,000 sq.ft. home is described as an “eye-popping pleasure dome” in this month’s issue of Architectural Digest. The 33-year-old rapper also shared a tour of his eye-popping pleasure dome in the “Toosie Slide” music video which was released last week:

The home was formally named “The Embassy,” but was also referenced as “Drake Manor” in the magazine. Designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, it features an NBA regulation-sized basketball court “crowned by a 21 sq.ft. pyramidal skylight,” a light sculpture with more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal, a master bed weighing 1 ton with a built-in whiskey and champagne bar in the headboard and a two-story closet “adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal and seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs.” Naturally, this is where Drake stores his extensive collection of decorative Birkins, which he has been amassing for a future wife.

“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” Drake, who has an estimated net worth of more than $150 million, told the magazine. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

The property gave rise to some spirited Twitter commentary:

Drake's house look like the type of place that overcharges you for a bottle of Tito's Vodka before they let you in. pic.twitter.com/lKa58xhwIT — Jian DeLeon (@jiandeleon) April 8, 2020

Drake's house looks like every new boutique hotel. — Brandi Knows Your Tik Tok Is Too Long 💤😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) April 9, 2020

Soo is it a mall!? I think I’m the only one who doesn’t like drake’s house — Kristabel Ansah (@ThisIsKriis) April 9, 2020

Drake's home is the nicest Las Vegas hotel I've ever seen https://t.co/Gu3LjGFX2X — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) April 8, 2020

a sentient bottle of drakkar noir designed drake’s house — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) April 8, 2020

Every room in Drake's house looks like he lives in the third best hotel in Qatar https://t.co/MEV9ay6yrO pic.twitter.com/Wr52ALYteA — Tom Gara (@tomgara) April 8, 2020

drake's house kind of looks like a mall so here it is with a dippin' dots in it pic.twitter.com/j6zaE8mUZM — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) April 8, 2020

i can fit 125 of my apartment into one of drake's homes — Alexandra Mondalek (@amondalek) April 8, 2020

Drake is 33 with the interior design taste of a 50 year old mobster’s wife. — Kornflak ak lèt (@Not_Yves) April 8, 2020

only thing drake’s home is missing is adam sandler’s character from uncut gems https://t.co/XvPKrLk5sP — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) April 8, 2020

So this is what it's like to live in the perfume department at Macy's — Gerhard M (@GerhardM_com) April 8, 2020