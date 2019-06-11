Drake Sends 'True Warrior' Kevin Durant Supportive Message After Injury

The Toronto native and courtside regular called Durant a “true warrior” in an Instagram post early Tuesday.

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire,” Drake wrote. “Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being.”

Durant, the Warriors’ forward, suffered an apparent achilles injury during the game, his first since being sidelined for over a month due to a calf injury.

A video from Monday night captured a concerned Drake consoling Durant as he walked off the court during the second quarter. The Warriors ended up beating the Raptors 106-105.

The “God’s Plan” rapper has publicly shared his fondness for Durant before. As Complex noted, Drake shouted out the Warriors star in a verse of French Montana’s 2012 hit “Pop That.”

The Warriors will return to the Oracle Arena in Oakland to play the Raptors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.