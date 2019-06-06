Drake Trolls Back At Klay Thompson And Losing Warriors In NBA Finals

Drake just kicked Klay Thompson when he was down.

But in the NBA Finals trolling battle, anything goes.

The rapper mocked the injured Golden State Warriors star Wednesday after his team lost to Drake’s hometown Toronto Raptors in Oakland, 123-109. Toronto now leads, 2 games to 1.

In an Instagram story posted after the game, the “Hotline Bling” performer posted a photo of Thompson in more celebratory times ― shirtless and partying with three women.

“Stay Golden my friends,” Drake wrote, with laugh-till-you-cry emojis.

Instagram

Thompson and teammate Kevin Durant taunted Drake near the locker room after the Warriors’ win in Game 2, so this might be considered payback.

Thompson, who strained his hamstring in Game 2, is expected to play in Game 4 on Friday. Perhaps Drake, who did not appear to be at Wednesday’s game, will show up as well.