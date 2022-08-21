Drake Crowned The Most Shazamed Artist Of All Time

Drake’s career is reaching new heights again.

]Shazam has declared the Canadian rapper the most Shazamed artist of all time on the app, according to Apple .

With over 350 million Shazams, the achievement includes songs Drake either led or was featured on.

Among his lengthy catalog, the 2016 single “One Dance” is his most Shazamed song, with over 17 million Shazams.

Shazam — an app that gives you the name and artist behind the music playing around you — first launched in 2002 as a text message service based in the U.K.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018 for a reported $400 million.

Last week, Drake shattered The Beatles’ Billboard Hot 100 record, which they held for 55 years, according to Billboard.

The influential figure now has more songs on the top five hits in Hot 100 history than any other artist due to his recent collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby on the hit “Staying Alive.”