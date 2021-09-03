Drake Samples Accused Sex Trafficker R. Kelly On New Album And Fans Have Thoughts

Seems like Drake is both in his feelings and in hot water with some of his fans.

The Toronto native dropped his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy,” on Friday, and fans quickly began listening to it and offering their thoughts in real time on social media.

A significant flurry of chatter has since emerged in response to one song, “TSU,” which appears to be about about a stripper who wanted to better her life so Drake gave her money to start a business. Notably, the song’s writing credits are OG Ron C, Noel Cadastre, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Cross, Harley Arsenault, Drake and R. Kelly.

R. Kelly has been in the midst of a criminal trial for the last several weeks in New York as he’s facing five federal charges, including one count of racketeering and four counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits taking minors across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

The R&B singer’s accusers have testified in the last two weeks that Kelly took part in beatings, sexual assault, and statutory rape. One woman claimed he forced her to have an abortion, while several others claimed he knowingly gave them herpes.

“TSU” is reportedly the “most high-profile usage sampling since the singer was indicted,” said Rolling Stone.

Representatives for Drake did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Some have argued that because the song’s production samples Kelly’s song “Half on a Baby,” Drake automatically had to give him a writing credit on the track. Others, however, argue that Kelly didn’t have to use the song at all and “could easily have passed on this one.”

The biggest shock for me is R. Kelly getting a writing credit on the album. That’s totally avoidable. I think these superstars are either often out of touch or they don’t mind the pushback from moves like this. Drake could easily have passed on this one. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 3, 2021

R. Kelly, while currently on trial for sexual abuse of countless Black women and girls, is going to be making money off the most anticipated album of the year thanks to Drake giving him a songwriting credit on #CertifiedLoverBoy



And that's why both #CLB and #DONDA are trash. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 3, 2021

People are defending this R. Kelly credit, talking about “it’s a sample”... okay?????? So Drake chose to sample his work, knowing he’d have to clear it with R. Kelly, and that Kelly would get a check/royalties. He could’ve done away with the sample/track, he clearly doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/CzOEkNjhjJ — JO (@byDonnaJo) September 3, 2021

Drake really gave R KELLY a writing credit on TSU pic.twitter.com/MnnalwLnYY — mind you (@aciidic_) September 3, 2021

Drake has an R. Kelly writing credit on Certified Lover Boy (track 8). That’s enough listening.

pic.twitter.com/lNmdtPYrEl — 𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔫𝔦𝔢 (@phlfgt) September 3, 2021