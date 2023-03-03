Drake Reveals He Regrets Name-Dropping His Ex-Girlfriends In His Songs

Drake says he’s trying to end his affinity for name-dropping his exes in his lyrics.

The “Certified Lover Boy” rapper is known for notoriously suggesting in his songs that he’s dated some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and SZA.

While appearing on a recent podcast with rapper Lil Yachty last week, Drake said he regretted mentioning the names of his exes in his songs over the years.

“Maybe I could’ve done without, like, shitting on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life,” the Grammy winner admitted during the debut episode of FUTUREMOOD’s new “A Moody Conversation” podcast.

Though the 36-year-old clarified, “the lyrics are never with ill intent.” He then recalled when a former flame confronted him over an unsolicited mention.

He explained she revealed how it negatively impacted her life, leaving her to “pick up the pieces.”

“I had somebody tell me one time, ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it,’” Drake said.

Sharing further details, he spoke from the perspective of his ex, adding she told him: “‘You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don’t know what my family knows and doesn’t know. And if you express any form of discontent for me in a song and call me by name, then all of a sudden, I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself.’”

Nonetheless, Drake said he has since “tried my best to stop doing that,” but his efforts are still a work in progress. “I like to be honest in music too, so that one’s a push and pull,” he added.

Over his decades-long career, the Canadian musician has mentioned various former girlfriends, including Keshia Chanté (“In My Feelings”), Alisha (“Shot For Me” and “Successful”), and Courtney (“From Time”).

In October 2020, Drake called out SZA in his song “Mr. Right Now,” rapping, “Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait / ’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

Just two years before that, he nodded to his relationship with J.Lo in “Diplomatic Immunity,” saying, “2010 was when I lost my halo/2017, I lost a J.”

In December, the superstar sparked controversy on social media when his viral “Previous Engagements” necklace was revealed on Instagram, featuring 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements Drake “never did.”

Later explaining that the piece wasn’t meant to be taken literally, he shared on an episode of Barstool Sports in February that “it was more just a joke, but obviously people took it pretty literal.”