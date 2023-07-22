Drake Roasts Fan For Throwing Vape Onstage

Drake has joined the growing list of artists interrupted by fans hurling objects during performances.

The “God’s Plan” rapper abruptly halted Thursday’s show at the Barclays Center in New York City after someone threw an electronic cigarette onstage. Drake took it in stride — but also advised the fan to get their act together.

“Did you throw a vape over here?” Drake asked the crowd, as seen in viral footage from the event. “Who threw this? Who threw the vape? There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m going to pick this vape up and vape with you at the fucking Barclays Center.”

He continued: “You’ve got some real life evaluating to do.”

The Canadian entertainer proceeded to kick the vaping device around as concertgoers looked on. He eventually did pick it up for a closer look and announced that it was lemon-mint flavored.

The tour, which aims to promote his “Her Loss” album with 21 Savage, then hit Montreal — where Drake said that he’d prefer bras to phones.

Drake recently urged fans to throw bras onstage instead of cellphones. Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“I would just like to say before I go on to this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” he said. “But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and shit!”

Though megastars like Drake often have undergarments and other objects chucked at them as tokens of appreciation, these latest incidents are decidedly different — especially when they bring shows to a standstill.

Miranda Lambert, meanwhile, recently stopped a show to scold crowd members for taking selfies instead of enjoying the music. LL Cool J later told Lambert to “get over it.”